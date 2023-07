SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting this fall, Kent State will offer a new course in evidence-based suicide prevention. Locally, only the Salem Branch will have this course.

It’s the first of these types of courses in Ohio, and it will be offered through the Bachelor of Social Work program.

It will be funded through Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

Between 2016 and 2021, it was averaged 1,700 people died by suicide yearly in Ohio.