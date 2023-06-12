SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire started in a local manufacturing building late Monday morning.

According to Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason, the American Standard building caught fire around 11 a.m. The fire originated in the acrylic furnace.

People were in the building but no one was injured.

The fire has been put out. Less than 500 gallons of water were used.

Damascus, Perry Township and Green Township fire departments all assisted Salem in the fire.

South Ellsworth Road will be blocked off for at least an hour as of 12 p.m.