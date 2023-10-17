SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Days after the remains of a missing man were identified as belonging to a missing Salem man, his brother is sharing his frustrations and the questions the family is still grappling with.

Last week, the remains uncovered nine months ago in Madison Township in Columbiana County were found to be those of Gary Warner, of Salem.

Gary’s brother Gregg Warner says though Gary’s body has been found, he still has questions.

“You’re just not ready to hear that. It was a gut-punch to me,” Gregg Warner said.

Gregg Warner said he was shocked when the remains found turned out to be those belonging to his brother.

Gary Warner had been missing since March 25, 2022, from his home in Salem. His family searched for months with no luck.

Then, on Jan. 8 of this year, hunters found a skull and remains near McCormick Run Road. Through DNA, they were matched to Gary.

“It’s just this puzzle that we’re still piecing together to me,” Gregg Warner said. ” I can’t properly describe the internal anger and the hatred that I have for whoever is responsible for this, whoever did this, whoever had contact with him that wanted to hurt somebody. My brother would have given you the shirt off of his back. He would take people in out of the cold so they didn’t have to be out homeless on the street.”

Gregg Warner said his family is still in a state of shock and believes foul play is involved. The family is still grappling with the odd circumstances of Gary’s disappearance, as his car, dog and house were left behind undisturbed.

“How does he vanish into thin air? It’s just hard,” Gregg Warner said.

He said the outpouring of support from the Salem community and law enforcement has been wonderful, and he begs anyone with information to contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

“Somebody out there has to know something, and you’re not doing anyone a favor by keeping it to yourself,” Gregg Warner said.