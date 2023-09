SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Salem.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Reilly and Franklin avenues.

Troopers say the school bus driver was turning onto Franklin when the back of the bus hit a parked ambulance. No one was inside the ambulance at the time.

Twenty-nine students were on the bus, but no one was hurt.

The bus driver, 48-year-old Michael Showalter, of Salem, was cited.