SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine has awarded an over $150,000 tax credit to a building developer in Salem.

The building is near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and State Street.

The developer says he already has tenants ready to move in.

When the over $700,000 project is finished, it will feature three different businesses. An axe throwing/break room, a beer and wine retailer and a cafe.

“So we’re hoping it goes quickly. So the other big news here in Salem is that we’ve got our own building department which will be starting here in the next couple of weeks. So we intend to submit our plans here instead of through the state,” said building owner/developer Joe Hovroka.

They also plan on renovating the second floor to either be apartments or a rental facility.

The plan is for the project to take about six months of construction.