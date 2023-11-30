SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County car dealership is doing its part to make sure local kids don’t go without gifts this holiday season.

Now through Monday, December 18, the Chevy All-Stars and The Stadium GM Superstore are hosting their Annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive.

Stadium GM owner Shorty Navarro is a former Marine himself and says he loves to host the annual Marine-backed event.

Last year, the goal was 750 toys, and it was reached. This year’s goal is 1000 toys.

Toys for Tots coordinator and Stadium GM Superstore salesman Scott Henthorne said it’s easy and quick to make a difference for local kids. People can just bring in their new unwrapped toys into the Stadium GM dealership on State Street in Salem, leaving them in their drop-off boxes.

“On December 18, we distribute them out to the families, all in Columbiana County, from East Liverpool to Salem to Columbiana. It’s all local,” said Henthorne.

Toys can be donated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.