SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Humane Society is asking for donations to help one of its rescues and continue its daily operations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Humane Society shared that a 1-and-a-half-year-old Great Dane named “Stark” has ended up in their care.

Photos show he has a cancerous growth on his rear leg that has affected the bone, requiring an amputation.

Wednesday afternoon, Stark underwent surgery at Fairfield Animal Hospital. The cost was over $1,400.

According to the Humane Society, he is also extremely underweight, and post-surgery, workers are looking for a dedicated foster for him with the hopes it’ll end with an adoption.

“Your animals need to go to the vet just like you need to go to the doctor. They need their yearly vaccines. They need checkups. If you had a big growth growing on your body, you would go get it checked out. That should be the same for your pet,” said Humane Agent Britney Price.

The Humane Society emphasizes that fostering is crucial to get animals out of the shelter and into a home setting, and if a person puts in an application to foster, that person is the first one considered to keep the animal.

You can apply to be a foster on the agency’s website.

According to the Humane Society, Stark does not get along with cats, but if a person has kids or other dogs, that is not off the table.

Aside from monetary donations, the shelter also accepts items like trash bags, paper towels, dog and cat food, litter, dog beds and blankets. Individuals or families can also sponsor a kennel, cage or room, and the paperwork to do that is available on the organization’s Facebook page.