SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Salem has filed a complaint against a former city councilman for the condition of two of his properties.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, Earl Bud Schory, II owns the two buildings on East State Street.

The State of Ohio had previously declared them a public nuisance in 2016 — describing them as a danger to life, according to the report.

The fire chief issued another citation last August, requiring immediate action, however, both buildings have stayed empty with no repairs made, according to the complaint.

The city wants them to be fixed or demolished.

The civil complaint was filed last month in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas and is pending before Judge Scott Washam.