SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone has a passion.

For Michael and Peggy Baker, of Salem, it’s the month of October.

Those driving by their home will find hundreds of decorations. They’ve even gotten their neighbors to join in on the fun, too.

The Bakers started their elaborate Halloween displays in 2010 before they moved to Buckeye Circle in Salem.

Their display expands each year.

This year, they have everything from their staple “Baker’s Cemetery” to a witch and brewing station and spiderwebs on the roof.

The Bakers said their first year, they saw about 30 trick-or-treaters, but each year, their neighborhood sees more and more traffic. Just last year, they saw over 100 trick-or-treaters.

“Last year, we noticed that a lot of people were driving by like two or three times because it was really hard to see everything in our yard, so the neighbors kind of got involved and said, ‘Hey, if you want to put something in our yard, you’re more than welcome,” Peggy said.



Debbie Leggett, their next-door neighbor, is retired, along with her husband. They have grandkids, and the decorations in their yard reflect that.

“So there’s a lot of kids’ things — a cradle with a baby in it. We have a grandma in a rocker. My son owns a cleaning company, so we have his entire family there with cleaning equipment,” she said.

The Bakers started decorating around Labor Day, roughly taking three to four weeks to transform the neighborhood.

“It brings our community together, our neighborhood together,” Peggy said. “We’re pretty close-knit.”