SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A building in Salem will soon be getting some much needed repairs.

The Sibyl Building on South Broadway Avenue has received $250,000 from the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. The structure was built in 1865.

Parts of the architecture must be retained to receive the credit, like the pillars inside and facade outside. Once renovations are complete, the Sibyl Building will have room for five apartments and a store.

Building owner Joe Hovorka is excited to get the historic building functioning again.

“That’s things we want to retain because it’s what gives character of this building,” Hovorka said. “When we do have occupancy or we have tenants in here, that will be something that is a little bit unique relative to something else that we’ve built.”

Hovorka says architectural plans are being worked on for the Sibyl Building. He hopes construction will start this fall and that the building will be finished a year later.