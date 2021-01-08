Salem musicians collaborate with Billboard rapper for streaming song

Jesse and Roy Henceroth are two local musicians out of Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) -Musicians collaborating on a song is nothing new. One local band got the chance to do so with a rap artist who made a few big hits.

Jesse and Roy Henceroth are two local musicians out of Salem. They play in their own band called The Breezeway. Ever since the pandemic halted concerts, they’ve had a little more time on their hands.

“Since we weren’t playing live gigs, we weren’t going out of the house very much at all. We found ourselves with about three to four more times free time than we normally have,” Henceroth said.

So, they started an online concert series, to give people entertainment. They were about to write new songs and decided to reach out to other artists to collaborate. The artist they got was Bubba Sparxxx.

You might remember Sparxxx him from his 2006 hit, “Ms. New Booty.” It hit number 7 on Billboard Top 100.

“I think back in April is when I called him on the phone, and I just asked him. ‘hey man, do you want to do a song?’ And he was down with it,” Henceroth said.

Both parties worked out the deal. It took about 10 months for everything to come together.

“We have a recording session going on. We basically sent him a mix of the song, and he put that in his recording session. He recorded some vocal tracks, and he sent those to each one of us, separately,” Henceroth said.

The tracks were mixed together. It might have taken longer to put together, but everyone has had to be patient during a pandemic.

“It’s one of those corona-collaborations that you see on the internet where everyone has to film individually, everyone records individually for safety purposes and logic purposes,” Henceroth said.

Between Sparxxx and another rapper from Louisville, Kentucky, Demi Demaree, they got to add a rap element to their song.

“Because we’ve done so much other stuff that’s one thing we’re not great a. So, let’s incorporate someone who is better at that kind of thing than we are,” Henceroth said.

Now, their song “It’s Not Too Late” is available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

