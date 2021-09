(WKBN) – A woman from Salem is going to spend the next year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to child endangering.

Michaele Thorne was sentenced Monday afternoon in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say her live-in boyfriend, Thomas Browning, had been abusing Thorne’s two-year-old son but that she did nothing to stop the abuse.

A jury took less than an hour to convict Browning this summer on felonious assault.