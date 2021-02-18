Salem men in Louisiana help oil rig workers get essentials during unusual winter weather

Two men from Salem are in Shreveport, Louisiana on a mission to provide heat and water to men on oil rigs

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The southern states have been experiencing winter weather the likes of which many there have never seen before. The power outages and lack of heat and water have been described as Katrina-like.

Jon Baddeley and Terry Bishop talked with 27 First News from a parking lot in Shreveport, where they had just dropped off heaters for men on oil rigs and were reloading water tanks to provide them with water.

“We took heaters down and then they’re like well, hey, you guys are from Ohio, you drive through this stuff all the time. You know what you are doing. Can you get us these water tanks? We said, yes, we can,” Baddeley said.

Baddeley works for Thoroughbred Energy Services of Lisbon, and Bishop was along to help. They had pictures of a collapsed carport at an apartment complex and a jackknifed truck in the middle of the road. At one point, Interstate 49 through Shreveport was shutdown.

“We came through back roads through the swaps and stuff. I was scared. I even told him that after we got through, I said I have never been this scared because if we had got stuck or gone off the road, we didn’t know anybody. We wouldn’t know where to go,” Bishop said.

They had pictures of a line outside a Brookshire’s grocery store that was supposed to open but never did. So they went across the street to a Circle K.

“We got one pack of buns and a couple cans of soup. As we were in there, there were about 75 people that pulled in right there with us. So, that entire Circle K got wiped out in about two minutes.” Baddeley said.

Even for two guys from Northeast Ohio, they said the driving was rough. But if they were in Ohio, it wouldn’t have been as bad.

“In our standards, it’s not horrible. But again, they have no plows or anything, so where there’s no plows, everything turns to ice,” Baddeley said.

The company that owns the oil rig has contracted with them to stay a few days to help transport water and other essentials. They plan to return home Sunday or Monday.