SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Salem will have a new mayor this summer.

According to our print partner The Morning Journal, current mayor John Berlin has decided to step down to focus more of his time on his family.

Berlin is currently in his third term, which expires in December 2023. His resignation will go into effect on July 31.

Since Berlin registered as a Republican, members of the Salem Republican Party Precinct Committee will decide who will replace him.

Those interested are asked to contact Columbiana County Republican Party chairman David Johnson.