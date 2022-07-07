SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — At the end of this month, Salem’s Mayor John Berlin will retire from office.

Berlin has been the city’s mayor for over 10 years. He says he’s retiring because he would like to spend more time with family.

Berlin says one of his biggest accomplishments was a levy that got most of Salem’s roads paved which was renewed last year.

For Berlin, he would like to see Salem’s new mayor go to a single hauler trash system to save wear and tear on the roads.

“Every trash truck equals about 250 cars. So on any residential street, you might have six, seven or eight trash trucks a week. That’s six or seven times, 1250 cars,” said Berlin.

Berlin’s replacement will be decided by the Republican Central Committee of Salem. No date has yet been set on when the vote will be taken but the meeting is expected before Berlin’s retirement date of July 31.