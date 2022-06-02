LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man will spend five-and-a-half years in prison on multiple charges.



Benjamin Phillips, Jr. was convicted on several charges including domestic violence, trespassing and possession of drugs.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office says the charges stem from three different incidents.

The first was in March of 2021 when investigators say he assaulted his girlfriend.

The second was in April of 2021 when Phillips was accused of breaking into two homes in West Township before he tried to board an occupied school bus.

During booking at the county jail, officers found fentanyl and methamphetamine on Phillips.