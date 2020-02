After making his plea, Elliot was immediately sentenced to prison

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man has pleaded guilty to charges in a shaken baby case in Columbiana County.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Elton John Elliot, 22, of Salem, severely shook his girlfriend’s baby last spring, leaving the child with disabling injuries.

After making his plea, Elliot was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison.

His trial was supposed to start Monday morning.