LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbiana County jury found a Salem man guilty of sexually assaulting a young child over a five-year period, the Morning Journal reports.

Craig Cross, 38, faces a potential life prison sentence for the rape conviction.

The assaults started when the victim was just 4 years old, according to the Morning Journal.

Cross was convicted after testimony from the child and after he took the stand in his own defense.

Sentencing is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3.