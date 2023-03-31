GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man is facing a felony stalking charge in connection to an incident with a woman.

Goshen Township Police Chief confirmed that Jonathan Burkholder, 40, was charged with a felony count of menacing by stalking and two misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment.

According to police reports, officers had multiple interactions with Burkholder showing up at a home on W. Calla Road where he was not wanted. During one incident when officers tried to make him leave he resisted arrest, according to police reports.

Then on March 28, Burkholder left a threatening message for the victim, according to police reports.

A warrant was issued for Burkholder’s arrest and he was picked up Thursday by the U.S. Marshall Service. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail pending an April 6 hearing in Mahoning County Court in Sebring.