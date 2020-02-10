Salem man, convicted sex offender charged with public indecency in Warren

A man who is a registered as a sex offender was cited for pubic indecency in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is registered as a sex offender was cited for pubic indecency in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were on patrol just after 12:30 p.m. Friday on Mahoning Avenue when they saw 36-year-old Robert Vogt, Jr. of Salem stopped in front of the skate park at Packard Park.

When officers walked up to the car, they say they saw Vogt “slouched back,” looking at a cellphone and fondling himself.

Police discovered that Vogt is a registered sex offender.

According to a sex offender search with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Vogt has two convictions in North Carolina. One in 2005 for sexual exploitation of a minor and in 2008 for taking indecent liberties with a minor and attempted rape.

Vogt was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday on public indecency charges where he pleaded not guilty.

His bond was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 26.