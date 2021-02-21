Salem man battles harsh weather conditions while living in Texas

(WKBN) – Those in Texas are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadly winter storm this week, including a man with ties to the Mahoning Valley.

Kevin Duvall is originally from Salem and moved to Texas two years ago.

He says that he’s used to dealing with snow and ice, being from the Northeast Ohio, but because Texas was not able to prepare for it, it’s been tough. He’s been having trouble getting food and water.

“There’s so many water main pipes that have busted around the city, possibly polluting the waters. If you have water, you can’t drink it. You have to boil it,” Duvall said.

Duvall told us that while temperatures are warming up, it’s going to be awhile before they are in the clear.