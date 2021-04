Benjamin Phillips, of Salem, is facing burglary charges

MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in several break-ins in Columbiana County is now behind bars.

Our partners at the Morning Journal say it’s Benjamin Phillips, of Salem.

He’s accused of breaking into two homes Thursday near Watts Street and Bayard Road outside of Minerva.

Afterward, the Morning Journal reports that Philips tried to get on a school bus with children on board.

He’s charged with burglary with more charges possibly pending.