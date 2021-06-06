Salem man arrested for felony OVI

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man has been arrested for the fourth time in 10 years on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Aaron M. Teis, 33, was arrested Saturday for OVI, the report says.

Police said they initially pulled the 2011 Mazda 3 over for a speed violation in Columbiana County.

Teis was driving on Georgetown Road near Valley Road. After officers said Teis performed a field sobriety test, they placed him under arrest for OVI.

Teis now faces two felony charges for OVI and refusing to submit to a breath test, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Police say if he’s convicted, the 33-year-old could face a jail sentence of up to five years.

He refused to take a breath test, but officers said they were waiting on a warrant to come back for his blood alcohol level.

The report says that in his lifetime, police have allegedly arrested Teis for OVI four times in the past 10 years. The report says he’s being held at the Columbiana County Jail.