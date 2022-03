GOSHEN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man is in the Mahoning County Jail following his arrest in Goshen Township.

Police arrested Bradley Bowlin, 40, on a warrant for felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

According to a news release from Goshen police Chief John Calko, the assault involved a female victim on February 20.

Bowlin is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on March 10.