SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A location in Salem has been added to the Ohio Literary Trail.

The trail shines a spotlight on Ohio’s role in shaping culture and literature worldwide. A map, presented by the Ohioana Library Association, includes various landmarks and destinations that recognize those literary achievements.

The new spot in Salem is the Charles Burchfield Homestead Museum, which celebrates the work of watercolor artist Charles Burchfield. But it’s the journals that he kept from high school to before his death at age 73 that organizers believed were important to include in the trail. In fact, Charles Burchfield’s journals: “The Poetry of Place,” edited by Benjamin J. Townsend, won a 1993 Ohioana Book Award.

According to the Ohioana Library Association, art historians consider Burchfield’s Golden Year of productivity to be 1917 in Salem. In 1956, Time magazine called him “the greatest living U.S. Watercolorist.”

“Charles E. Burchfield was a noted artist and lifelong journal keeper. His watercolor art is still sought after and his published journals give insight into his daily thoughts and inspirations,” said Sara Baer, president of the Burchfield Homestead Society.

The digital Ohio Literary Trail map was launched in June 2020 with more than 70 sites that honor Ohio’s literary contributions and greats. It was updated in 2021 with seven additions.

The Burchfield Homestead Museum is located at 867 East Fourth St. and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays from May through October, and by appointment. Call 330-717-0092 at least three days in advance to schedule visits.

Other local sites include on the Ohio Literary Trail include the Bristol Public Library historical marker and Earl Derr Biggers and Leigh Brackett historical markers in Trumbull County. You can see the full map below: