SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Salem are vibrant with rock music and local artists Saturday. It’s the city’s fifth annual Freed Fest.

It’s in honor of Salem alumnus Alan J. Freed.

“The world knows him as the man who coined the term rock n’ roll,” said event coordinator Sara Baer.

Freed was a musician, concert promotor and actor.

“Without Alan J. Freed, our musical experience today would probably look a lot different,” Baer said.

Local musicians performed on stage at McCulloch Park and Broadway Avenue and artists lined the streets while people back in town for Salem High School’s Alumni Weekend checked out the festival.

“We have musicians and artists who set up shop all around town to make their livelihood or connect with friends. So, there’s a strong vibe,” Baer said.

Local musicians look forward to this vibrant event each year.

“I love coming back here, I’ve played every year but the first year of the pandemic,” said musician John Volio.

“When you don’t know how to say something music often says it for you, it is a poetic expression of the human existence,” Baer said.

The festival runs through Sunday.