SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s the first “Walk-in Wednesday” hiring event at Salem Regional Medical Center.

The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Enter through the main entrance, applicants will be directed to the right place from there. They’ll have open interviews for both clinical and non-clinical positions.



If you’re interested bring your resume.



This event is happening again in March and April.