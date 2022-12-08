SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus.

The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.

The money was awarded through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

“Research shows that the condition of school facilities impacts academic achievement,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The construction projects approved by OFCC today will create safe and supportive learning environments that will benefit students for generations to come.”

Five school construction projects across Ohio were awarded a total of $210 million in state funding: