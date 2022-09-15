LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local funeral director plans to plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to a plea agreement filed earlier this week by a special prosecutor.

The agreement, signed by defendant 56-year-old Robert Greenisen and his attorney on Aug. 15, was filed in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Greenisen agrees to plead guilty to bribery and face a maximum sentence of 36 months and a $5,000 fine, according to court records. He does not want to continue with a jury trial, the documents state.

The bribery charge stems from Greenisen’s OVI case in Columbiana County. While that case was ongoing, investigators say he sent a letter and $500 to Judge Tim McNicol, alleging that it was an attempt to gain the judge’s favor in his case.

In July, Greenisen was found guilty of OVI and was sentenced to serve 183 days in jail, and his license is suspended for seven years.

Greenisen’s case has been assigned to Judge Megan Bickerton’s court, though no hearings have been set yet.