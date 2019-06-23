Salem Eagle Scouts recognized for contribution to local parks

The Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s newest Eagle Scouts were recognized for their contributions to city parks on Sunday.

A short ceremony was held at Memorial Park to thank the boys for their work.

The duck pond area was recently refurbished, thanks to the work of an Eagle Scout. There is a new bridge, a new gazebo and the benches were painted.

John Panezott of the Salem Parks Commission said the city owes a debt of gratitude to the boys.

“This will be projects they will be able to bring their kids back and say, ‘Geez, your dad did this.’ It’s something to be proud of,” Panezott said.

The Eagle Scouts of Troop 6 completed projects in several Salem parks, including new diaper tables at the city’s swimming pool.

