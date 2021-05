Skin cancer survivors are especially encouraged to get checked out

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is offering free skin cancer screenings this month.

Dr. Camp is offering them at her office in Salem by appointment only.

Upcoming dates and times:

May 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

May 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

You can call 330-332-7383 to make an appointment.

