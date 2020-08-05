Salem discusses moving veteran’s memorial monument to new location

It currently sits out front of the lot that was once the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce building

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The veteran’s memorial monument in Salem could be moved to a new location.

It currently sits in front of the lot that was once the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce building. This is on the corner of State Street and Lincoln Avenue.

However, the spot is not city property. Armadillo Development owns that land.

Salem Mayor John Berlin said the company wants it moved and so do veteran organizations.

“We, the commanders of the veteran groups in Salem, are requesting to have the monument moved to the front lawn of the city hall,” said Berlin, reading the request.

Berlin said he’s following the request of the four veteran groups. The city’s next step is planning how to move it to the city hall.