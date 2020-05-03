Salem dentist provides meal for YSU students still on campus

There are still 66 students living on YSU's campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though Youngstown State University is closed and all of their classes are online, there are still some students living on campus. A Salem dentist wanted to give them a special meal for free during this tough time.

On Saturday night, Dr. Rajiv Taneja, a dentist from Salem, teamed up with staff at YSU to hand out pizza and drinks to the students still there.

“I thought, what could be better than serving them a meal. Pizza, chips, drinks, donuts. See some smiles,” said Taneja.

President of the YSU foundation Paul McFadden says that although there is a meal plan already in place, they wanted to do something special and different for students.

“No student likes cafeteria food, but every college student likes pizza and donuts, so today is something special for our students,” said McFadden.

While they’re away from home, students are not only grateful for a meal, but they’re also grateful to know that there are people who care about them during this pandemic.

“A lot of parents can’t forward money to students right now, but through the grace of God, God allows certain people to donate and to bring food to us,” said YSU student, Marquae Calhoun. “So I’m just grateful.”