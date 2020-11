The crash happened at the intersection of N. Howard Avenue and 4th Street

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – One driver was injured after a crash involving an SUV and an Amazon van in Salem Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the Amazon van failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the crash.

According to police, the driver of the SUV had chest pains.

The driver of the Amazon van was not injured. She will be charged in the accident.

