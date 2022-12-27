SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue.

If passed, the bronze statue would be placed in the Future Lincoln Plaza near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and East State Street.

Council decided to not vote at the meeting. They will instead have a discussion about the project on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

This comes as one member of city council heard multiple complaints about the project.

“The process is for us to have the discussion and be comfortable with it. Answer the questions of those people that we were elected to represent and make a decision based on that information,” said 1st Ward councilman Steve Faber.

The funding for this project is a donation from the Columbiana County commissioners.

According to Faber, the $125,000 donation must be used by 2024.