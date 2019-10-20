Salem community gathers for beloved teacher’s funeral procession

Local News

Around 50 cars lined the parking lot of Salem High School for Jody McCracken's funeral procession

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jody McCracken's funeral procession, Salem teacher

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Salem community said their final goodbyes on Sunday to a teacher who made a big impact on her students.

Around 50 cars lined the parking lot of Salem High School for Jody McCracken’s funeral procession.

Joanne “Jody” Marie (Wirkner) McCraken Obituary

The procession took off at 2 p.m., led by the Salem Police Department.

Calling hours were held before the funeral at Damascus Friends Church.

McCracken taught English at the high school.

She passed away on Oct. 7 at the age of 43.

Jody McCracken, Salem teacher
Courtesy: Salem City Schools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com