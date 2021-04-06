Salem City Schools looking to fill multiple positions

They want someone who enthusiastic, works well with others and knows their content well

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – One way to describe the past year for teachers is dynamic, especially when it comes to how they’ve had to teach students.

That’s one quality the Salem City School District is looking for in a candidate to fill one of four open position licensure areas.

They’re looking to fill multiple positions in integrated science for grades 7-12. There are also multiple openings as an intervention specialist for grades K-12.

Other positions that are open include integrated math for grades 7-12 and art for grades K-12.

They are looking for someone who knows their content well, is enthusiastic, friendly, personable and works well with students, family and fellow faculty.

A school official said their teachers have done an outstanding job of embracing the challenges thrown at them this past year. They plan to have all students back in person in the fall but will still embrace the different technology platforms they’ve used this year.

Individuals who are interested can send a resume, letter of interest and any additional items to Jamie Kemats, the curriculum director, at kematsj@salem.k12.oh.us.