Salem City Schools donate hundreds of masks, exam gloves to local hospital

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Representatives from Salem City Schools donated 590 masks and 1,700 exam gloves to the Salem Regional Medical Center last week to help professionals care for COVID-19 patients.

After Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton urged Ohioans to donate protective equipment to health care facilities, Superintendent Sean Kirkland said they were inspired to help out.

“We wanted to step in and do something to help keep those in our state and communities safe,” Kirkland said. “After looking at our supplies, we realized that we could make a difference for our local hospital.”

“During this time when our nation is facing an extreme shortage of masks and supplies used by frontline healthcare staff in the battle against this virus, we’re extremely grateful to the Salem City School District for their generous donation. Our top priority is protecting our patients and staff. These items will be used to assist our healthcare workers in delivering safe care and increase our capacity to treat patients,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, CEO and president of Salem Regional Medical Center.

If people are interested in donating to the hospital, contact Amy Reed with the Salem Regional Medical Center at 330-337-2883.