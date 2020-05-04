Salem City Lake opens under new guidelines

They are asking guests to practice social distancing while at the lake

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Lake is planning to open up to the public on Tuesday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only employees will be allowed inside the bait shop. Anyone coming to the lake must check-in at the window.

Fishing licenses are not needed, but a fee is required to fish. Only cash and checks are accepted.

Rental boats will be restricted to two people per boat unless everyone is from the same household.

They are also asking guests to practice social distancing while at the lake.

If you have any questions, call 330-271-8913.