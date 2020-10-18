Salem church holds benefit dinner for local family in need

The Salem Masonic Temple held a benefit dinner to help with medical costs for the Bacha family Sunday

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A church community in Salem came together Sunday to help a father and his two daughters in need.

The older daughter, 11-year-old Lily, had two open heart surgeries, while the youngest daughter, 7-year-old Mackenzie, was born with 22q deletion syndrome, which causes developmental issues.

“For me, I mean, they’ve gone above and beyond, the Salem Temple. This isn’t the only thing they do. They do many benefits for many other organizations around,” said Matthew Bacha, the father of the two girls.

The dinner was held Sunday only, with meals for dine-in or to go.

Raffle prizes included fragrance goods for the home and bath needs and dog biscuits for your pup.

