Salem Christmas Committee fundraising to light up downtown

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - With Christmas still months away, Salem is already fundraising to prepare for the festivities.

"We're going to brighten downtown Salem," said Joe Kozar, chairman of Salem's Christmas Committee.

They plan to refurbish 40 snowflakes that are on light posts and light up four trees downtown.

Kozar said a refurbished snowflake costs $99.

"Forty times $100, that's $4,000 there. Then we have to do the four trees. That's another $2,800 so that's $6,800 in total."

The committee held a raffle to raise the money.

"People are more willing to give up $5 than a $100 bill," said Mary Ann Mason, a volunteer.

Kozar said that $5 would go a long way.

"Buy a raffle ticket $5 apiece for the chance to win two free meals here at Cordales Steak House," he said.

The committee plans to not only have lights shining during Christmas but year-round as well.

"It just brightens the downtown and makes it a little nicer, warmer and more friendly," Kozar said.

The committee said it looks forward to a beautiful Christmas this year. It raised around $700 with the raffle Monday night.

To sponsor a snowflake or tree, check out the Downtown Salem Christmas Decoration Facebook group.