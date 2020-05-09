Salem catering business gives away cakes for Mother’s Day

Owner Linda Alford made over 80 cakes to give away between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Linda of Linda’s Homecooking and Catering used her talents to help everyone celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Owner Linda Alford made over 80 cakes to give away between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

People had their choice of white, yellow or chocolate cake.

Each one came decorated and Linda says, during these slow times, it gave her a way to give.

“With the virus and everything, and I haven’t been able to do anything, to help anybody, I thought this might be a way to give back a little bit,” Linda said.

She is also a nurse at Salem Regional and runs her catering business on the side.