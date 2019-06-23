Salem car show raises money and awareness for battered women’s shelter

The event was held to raise money for the Christina House.

A cruise for a cause took place in Salem Sunday.

The 8th Annual Cruizin for a Cauze fundraiser was held outside, and put together by Cigarette World on East State Street.

The event was held to raise money for the Christina House. A battered women’s shelter in Columbiana County.

“We have been advocating for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault for almost 22 years now here in Columbiana County,” said Beth Schmitt, program director for the Chistina House.

Participants came out with their classic cars and parked them on display. Those who came could vote on which car was their favorite.

There were also raffles, auctions, music and food.

All the money raised for the Christina House will go into it emergency assistance fund.

“There’s help out there for them when they’re ready to reach out and find the help. There is help,” she said.

If you are in an abusive relationship and you’re looking for help you can reach out to any one of the numbers listed below.