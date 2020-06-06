Salem boy spreads his love for America and his community with a special giveaway

A 5-year-old boy from Salem was challenged by his mom to do an act of kindness

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – With everything going on in the world, a 5-year-old boy from Salem was challenged by his mom to do an act of kindness.

Ryan wanted to spread his love for our country and his community with a special giveaway.

On Saturday, he handed out flags to those passing by.

“Well, Ryan wanted to do a random act of kindness,” said his mom, Cassey Tanley. “I challenged him with a pay it forward act.”

“Act of kindness,” Ryan said.

Tanley says that since he loves the United States and the military, he decided to pass out flags.

Nearby business owners also expressed their appreciation for Ryan’s act of kindness.

“His mom had been in and she had said, you know that with everything going on in the world, that little guy wanted to stand up for what he believes in, in America,” said Shane Miller, co-owner of Olde Clutter’d Corner Antiques. “For somebody to have the, you know, the spirit that even through all of this, to still see good and still believe in good, well, you are wonderful. I really appreciate that.”

Tanley says how proud she is of Ryan, that he is a smart and kind kid.

“He just a kid with a good heart that’s trying to do a good thing. You know, in time, where I’m sure he doesn’t understand everything that’s going on in the world, but he understands enough, you know, that the concept of handing out a flag and how, you know, how good that is,” said Carla Brown, owner of Carla’s Corner Cafe.

“That everyone pays it forward and is kind to each other and sticks together during these times,” Tanley said.