BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sale of Sweeney’s car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.

President Alexa Sweeney confirmed that the company is under an agreement to be acquired by #1 Cochran. Sweeney said more details will be announced at a later date.

#1 Cochran has multiple locations in the Pittsburgh area.

Sweeney has two locations on Market Street — Sweeney Chevrolet and Sweeney Buick GMC. The company celebrated its 100th-anniversary last year.

Gene Hopper started Stern Motors downtown and Arthur Sweeney later took over, followed by Arthur’s son Bob, then Bob’s son Doug. The Sweeney dealership on Wick Avenue operated for 65 years before moving to Boardman in 1986.

Sweeney became a General Motors dealership in 1931 and has been one ever since.

In 2017, Sweeney’s Buick GMC building was damaged by severe storms that moved through the area. Part of the building caved in, and windows and doors were blown out. The damaged building was later demolished and then rebuilt.