Sale of bracelets to benefit teenage victims of Mercer County crash

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) - There have been numerous signs of support for the two teens killed last Sunday on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

Alexis Myers and Danielle Nelson went to Hickory High School.

Two other girls in the car were seriously injured.

Monday and Tuesday, their school will be selling wristbands that say "Hornet Strong" for $4.

One dollar from each sale will go to each of the four families affected.

West Middlesex is selling the wristbands at Friday night's boys' basketball game.

Alexis Myers obituary

Danielle Nelson obituary