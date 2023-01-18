LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The former Kmart property on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township has been sold for $1.15 million.

Alan Friedkin with the Burgan Friedkin Commercial Group tells First News that the sale was finalized Wednesday. Friedkin says a 60,000-square-foot acute inpatient hospital with 60 beds is planned for the property, which is expected to open sometime in 2024.

The purchase is part of a previously-announced venture partnership by Mercy Health and Youngstown and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS), a business unit of LifePoint Health.

Those plans to construct a Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital were announced in May, though a location wasn’t announced at that time.

KRS will manage the day-to-day operations of the acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which will have private rooms focusing on acute inpatient rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The rehabilitation facility will also feature multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums and a courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care and help patients return to daily living activities.

Upon completion, Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital will be KRS’ third joint-venture, standalone inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in Ohio.