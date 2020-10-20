Salaried Delphi retirees fighting challenge through appellate courts

The latest round in that fight was filed last week in a Cincinnati federal court

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 11 years since Delphi filed for bankruptcy, and its salaried employees have been fighting for their pensions ever since.

The latest round in that fight was filed last week in a Cincinnati federal court.

Bruce Gump, of Howland, is as frustrated today as he was 11 years ago.

“I’m fighting for my kids and my grandkids. It’s not just me. I mean, of course, I want my pension back,” Grump said.

Over the past 11 years, Gump has spoke often about the fight he and his fellow Delphi salaried workers have waged with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC).

The PBGC claims that Delphi’s salaried employees have been paid the benefits they are entitled, cannot pay more than the law permits, and called the Delphi salaried plan significantly underfunded. Gump disagrees.

“We have just filed asking the appellate court for a rehearing on two of the three counts we had appealed, saying that they interpreted the law incorrectly, applied the wrong law, and we have asked them to reconsider,” Grump said.

Five miles away, the former stretch of Delphi plants remains, though the engineering building where Gump worked is now gone. He blames the Obama Administration for not seeing the situation their way and hopes the Trump administration will help.

“We hired an actuary who runs the Masters Actuarial Program at Columbia University. He reviewed the plan to determine there was never any financial reason to terminate this plan,” Gump said.

Gump has been part of Congressional hearings, but the fight has been staged primarily in federal courtrooms. On September first of this year, the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled against the retirees, stating “the retirees have not raised any argument warranting reversal” of a previous federal District Court ruling in PBGC’s favor.” Now the retirees have failed again — in the same court.”

“The government has never had any need to get into the situation and when they did, they brought their politics with them. We just weren’t on their happy list,” Gump said.

Gump says he’s due back pay a little over $130,000. Should the Sixth Circut Court of Appeals decide not to rehear their case, Gump says they plan to fight all the way to the U. S. Supreme Court.

More headlines from WKBN.com: