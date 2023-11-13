BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week is Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio. It’s to help remind you of the small steps you can take to make sure you and your family are prepared for the colder months ahead.

You’ll want to make sure your home and car are winterized. For your home, it means getting your furnace system or fireplace inspected. Also, double-check and make sure batteries are good in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

As for your car, make sure you have a stocked emergency kit. This includes first aid, cell phone charges, snacks and water. Cat litter is also a great item for the car — it works to help get out of icy patches.

Though the winter can be filled with plenty of fun activities, it also brings its own set of dangerous conditions. This week is a good time to review your emergency plans.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness says you should prepare your family. Some reminders while being out in cold weather include taking breaks and avoiding tiring yourself out.

Make sure pets are brought inside. If that isn’t possible, be sure to provide some type of shelter to keep them warm.

It is also important to know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

Being winter-ready can be done in three simple steps:

Make an emergency plan. Plans should include each member of your household, including pets. Build an emergency kit. Have a “go-kit” ready for if you have to up and leave the house. Finally, practice your plan. Get the family together and go over the plan and their role in the process.

Follow these steps and experts say you will be ready to go when we are in the thick of those winter months.