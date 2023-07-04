(WKBN)- The Fourth of July means fireworks.

If you’re planning to set any off tonight, make sure you’re taking the necessary safety steps.

Dylan Barnes manages the Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown and calls himself a connoisseur of fireworks. He says safety is essential to having a good time.

A hose is probably the best thing to have at your shows. so that you’re able to have unlimited water to douse your fireworks with.

“Fireworks should always be handled by sober adults. Children should not be holding, lighting, or anywhere near the firework,” said Barnes.

If you don’t have a hose available, the next best thing is a bucket of water to extinguish handheld fireworks.

We spoke with a fireworks expert on safety precautions. You should keep a water hose or a bucket of water nearby. Goggles or face shields are recommended for face safety.

They also recommend long lighters or sticks to light off the fuses, and one age group should never handle fireworks.

Barnes says in addition to goggles for your face, use gloves to keep your hands safe when lighting fireworks fuses

I asked. And yes that includes sparklers.